Rui Hachimura, Wizards Dominate Magic at Home

The Orlando Magic (17-29) fell to the Washington Wizards (20-26) 138-118 on the road Saturday night.

ORLANDO - After its late game rally over the New Orleans Pelicans last night, the Magic couldn't repeat its fortunes on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Entering the game with the worst record in the NBA in the second game of back-to-backs (1-8), Orlando continued to struggle off no rest - falling 138-118 on Saturday night.

For Washington, the team dominated over all 48 minutes, not allowing the Magic to lead over any point in front of its home fans.

Markelle Fultz (23), Franz Wagner (20) and Paolo Banchero (15) led the way in the score column for the Magic.

In total, seven players notched double-digit points for the Wizards with Rui Hachimura leading the way off the bench scoring 30 points and grabbing five rebounds, followed by Kyle Kuzma with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis exited the the game with roughly five minutes to go in the third quarter after rolling his ankle and did not return.

For the Magic, the loss marks seven straight losses against Washington dating back to April 7th, 2021.

The Magic is back in action on Monday at home against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Amway Center.

