Magic Welcome Paolo Banchero Back With Undertaker-Style Starting Lineup Introduction
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paolo Banchero's 34-point return to the Orlando Magic starting lineup was a spectacle to behold Friday night.
But before his All-Star level play picked back up like it hadn't skipped a beat, the theatrics began with the Magic's starting lineup introductions.
First, the names who have become usual in an unusual season were rattled off – head coach Jamahl Mosley, then Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, Goga Bitadze and Tristan da Silva.
When it came time for Banchero's name to be called, however, the repeating beat abruptly stopped. In its place, the iconic tolling bells of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) superstar "The Undertaker's" entrance theme began blaring over the Kia Center's loudspeakers.
Public address announcer Paul Porter then delivered the message Magic fans had been waiting over two months to hear.
"At the other forward, 6-10, from Duke... he's back!" Porter belted over the thunderous roar raining down on the court, elongating the latter two words. "No. 5, Paolo... Banchero!"
The moment set the tone for what was a momentous evening, no matter the result. Banchero, however, revealed postgame he only had one wish about the intro.
"I wish they would've told me, man," Banchero said. "I would've sat there when the music went. See, I got up and so the music started going. I felt like I messed it up, I messed up a perfect moment."
Growing up in Seattle, Banchero remembers spending every Monday and Friday night with close family watching "RAW" and "SmackDown" – WWE's two flagship television programs. "The Deadman," one of Undertaker's many personas, is known not only for his tenured career at the top of sports entertainment but also for his entrances and surprise returns. When that first bell gongs and the lights at a venue go out, what's soon to follow is significant.
The Magic's third-year forward felt he missed a chance to lean further into his childhood, making his own one-of-a-kind entrance Friday.
"I should've had my head down, [then] I should've brought it up slowly like The Undertaker," Banchero said, "but no one told me that the Undertaker music was coming on."
Although kicking himself for the missed opportunity, the unique nature of the moment and the joy it brought him wasn't lost on him.
"That was dope, though," he said. "Honestly, I started smiling when I heard it. Yeah, that was pretty cool."
