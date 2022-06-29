Magic Not Expected to Tender Offer to Mo Bamba: What Does That Mean for Orlando?

ORLANDO - With free agency looming, the Orlando Magic's biggest decision comes Wednesday and whether or not to extend a qualifying offer to center Mo Bamba.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic is not expected to tender a qualifying offer, making Bamba an unrestricted free agent.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has had an up-and-down tenure with the team and faces restricted free agency this offseason.

However, Bamba is coming off a career-best season going into free agency. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on threes in 25.7 minutes per game.

There is still a chance the Magic could sign Bamba, but he is garnering considerable interest around the league from several teams, including the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.

The decision to not bring back Bamba likely stems from drafting 6-10 forward Paolo Banchero and the emergence of Wendell Carter Jr. Last season, Carter Jr. averaged 15 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his first full year in Orlando. The team is also expected to have Jonathan Isaac return to the floor after injuries sidelined him for two straight seasons.

With several players in the frontcourt needing minutes, it makes sense for the Magic to allow Bamba to walk in unrestricted free agency and sign a player who makes less money to occupy that spot in the rotation.

Free agency officially begins Thursday at 6 p.m.