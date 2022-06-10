NBA Mock Draft: Chet or Jabari For Magic's Top Pick?

It's a two-horse race as for who the No. 1 pick will be for the Orlando Magic on June 23.

Between Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith, the Magic have two choices that could alter the franchise, but it's anyone's guess who could be the name called on draft night.

CBS Sports is guessing that Holmgren edge Smith and head to Orlando in its latest mock draft.

"The concerns about Holmgren's slight frame are legitimate," CBS Sports wrote. "But he's such a unique prospect with incredible potential that Orlando should be uncomfortable passing on this 7-foot rim-protector who can also bounce it like a guard and reliably make 3-pointers. He has the highest ceiling in this draft and, for that reason, should be the first player selected."

With the combination of Holmgren’s 7-6 wingspan, high upside and fit in the modern game, the Magic front office may take a chance on what many view as a high risk but high reward selection.

Despite his great footwork and quickness, many are concerned about Holmgren's build, weighing just 190 pounds.

Despite the weight concerns, Holmgren possesses a rare skill set. His ability to knock down threes at a high level, while also possessing elite help defense instincts would allow Orlando to stretch the floor and make the opposition think twice before attacking the basket.

If the Magic front office does select Holmgren with the first pick, the unicorn of the draft would be on full display in the Amway Center next season.

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23.