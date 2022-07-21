Magic Most Improved Odds: Are Second-Year Players Dark Horse Candidates?

If either of the Orlando Magic’s second-year players were to win the award, it would mark just the third time in the last 20 years a sophomore was crowned.

What do Scott Skiles, Darrell Armstrong, Tracy McGrady, Hedo Turkoglu and Ryan Anderson have in common?

Not only are all five of those people former Orlando Magic players, but all of them won the Most Improved Player Award while with the franchise.

Throughout NBA history, team success often comes when one of your players is in the Most Improved conversation.

Last season's winner, Ja Morant, led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 56-win regular season and the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Making it to that upper echelon of postseason basketball is a goal throughout the Magic organization, and could come in part from a breakout season.

But who will be that guy from an organization with a multitude of young talent?

Unfortunately for Orlando, Barstool Sportsbook does not believe any of its players will receive the nod this season, not including a single one in their way-too-early betting favorites.

Included in their top-ten best odds are second-year players Cade Cunningham (+2000) and Jalen Green (+1800), while fellow top-10 picks from last season for the Magic, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, were left out.

It is a rare feat for a second-year player to win the award. Only two NBA sophomores have won the award over the past 20 seasons in Gilbert Arenas in 2003 and Monta Ellis in 2007. Throughout NBA history, that number climbs up to just a modest seven.

The Magic have multiple candidates that can win the award this season, even if the odds might be against them.

However, the easiest way to win the award is for Orlando to start winning basketball games.