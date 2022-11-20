Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

NOV 20 MAGIC LOSE NAIL-BITER; NBA SATURDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP

There were many exciting NBA games that took place on Saturday night, including the Orlando Magic's nail-biting loss to the Indiana Pacers. The surprising Utah Jazz kept things rolling against the Portland Trail Blazers to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs, despite Paul George having to leave the game with knee discomfort.

Here is a list of all the final scores from Saturday's slate:

Hawks over Raptors, 124-122 (OT)

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz's win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

NOV 19 MAXEY TO MISS MAGIC MEETINGS

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to be on the sidelines for the next "3-4 weeks" with a foot injury, per ESPN.

This means Maxey won't suit up for the Sixers when they visit Orlando to face the Magic twice right after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

The team is also without James Harden, meaning the Sixers will have a depleted backcourt ... much like the Magic this season. However, those games could be a target date for point forward Paolo Banchero and point guard Cole Anthony to return to action.

NOV 18 JALEN SUGGS GAME-WINNER

It appeared that the Orlando Magic was about to surrender another loss in crushing fashion to the Chicago Bulls, but Jalen Suggs had other ideas.

After it appeared the Bulls would ice the game with Nikola Vucevic on the free throw line, the former Magic All-Star missed both, opening the door for Orlando to steal the game ... and Jalen Suggs stormed on in.

Here's a look at the game-winning shot ...

NOV 18 HAWKS LOOKING TO TRADE JOHN COLLINS

This could be the beginning of the end for John Collins' time with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to The Athletic, the Hawks are beginning to open trade talks in regards to John Collins.

The news comes just days after it was rumored that the Phoenix Suns had a trade lined up for Jae Crowder that fell apart right at the finish line. Perhaps the Hawks and Suns may find themselves as suitable trade partners for a deal or they are talking to the same outside teams looking to acquire a power forward.

NOV 16 JALEN SUGGS SUFFERS LEG INJURY

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Suggs appeared to be limping towards the sidelines and his status to return to the game is in question.

Update: Suggs returned to the game later in the third quarter.

NOV 14 EMBIID, CURRY NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

Embiid's week ended on a bang with a 59-point performance in Sunday's win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 38 points per game in three contests this week for the Warriors.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination among the voting committee.

NOV 13 NETS OWNER JOE TSAI GIVES KYRIE UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post. "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

As well as the Nets have played, it wouldn't shock anyone if Irving ultimately gets traded or released at some point, given that he's on an expiring contract. At that point, we'll reconvene at The Magic Insider and discuss whether his addition to Orlando's roster might make sense or not.

NOV 11 VINSANITY ON THE MAGIC BROADCAST

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer and central Florida native Vince Carter is coming back to Orlando. Not to play, but rather to join the Bally Sports Florida broadcast.

Carter, who played with the Magic from 2009-10, was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 97 games with the franchise. Carter will be on the call with David Steele and Jeff Turner for select games this season.

The first one comes tonight against the Suns. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 6:30 with a 7:00 tip.

NOV 10 NBA PLAYERS AS OWNERS

Owners aren’t the only ones who can “own.”

Shaq recently expressed a desire to buy your Orlando Magic, and now the Lakers’ LeBron James want in (as owner of a Las Vegas NBA team.) and Kevin Durant wants in (as an owner of his hometown Washington Commanders of the NFL) … and …

On a smaller scale, LeBron and Durant are also involved in the Pickleball movement, joining forces with the likes of Mark Cuban as franchise owners in that growing sport.

NOV 8 TROPICAL STORM MOVES MAVS vs. MAGIC UP

With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to affect the central Florida area Wednesday night and Thursday, the NBA has moved up the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic game to 5:30 p.m.

You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

NOV 7 DWIGHT SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He announced the decision on social media.

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

