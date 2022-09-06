NBA2K Ratings: Where Does Magic Stack Up?

ORLANDO - The official NBA 2K23 ratings have been released prior to the game's release day this Friday September 9th.

While individual ratings are constantly changing during the season, they still give a chance for teams and players to gauge where they stack up prior to tipoff.

As a team, the Orlando Magic has been slotted in Tier 3 along with nine others in the bottom-most level for all 30 franchises. With a 79 overall rating, the team is currently tied with the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder as the third-worst team rating.

However, the Magic was granted one of the best overall defensive ratings in the association, tying five other teams in the No. 10 spot.

Regarding individual ratings, center Wendell Carter Jr. was given the title as the Magic’s best player after receiving an 83 overall rating, followed by Franz Wagner, who was granted an 80 overall.

Recently-extended center Mo Bamba followed suit with a 79 rating, along with second-year guard Cole Anthony and forward Jonathan Isaac, who both received 78 overall ratings.

For No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, he will need to see some NBA action before his 2K rating follows, currently slotted as a 78 overall but with many incomplete attributes that will come with game action.

“With Wagner, Banchero, Isaac and Chuma Okeke, Orlando has an intriguing group of potentially positionless forwards,” Bleacher Report said. “Bump Isaac up to the 5 with Carter and Mo Bamba, and there's a fun corps of bigs. And Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs have plenty of potential as playmakers.”

The team will look to improve following a 22-60 campaign a year ago, searching for its third playoff appearance in the past decade.

