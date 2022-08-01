NBA Offseason Report Card: Magic Make The Grade?

The Athletic recently asked their NBA staff of writers for offseason grades on all 30 NBA franchises.

In the first (normal) offseason for the NBA in three years, there certainly has not been a shortage of drama, turmoil and blockbuster deals.

So with all of this, The Athletic released its offseason grade reports up to this point, which includes any trades or re-signings since the season's conclusion.

The Orlando Magic received a B+ for its collection of deals and draft picks, including No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, and re-signing Mo Bamba and Gary Harris.

Other teams receiving a similar grade were the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

“The Magic got the No. 1 pick in the draft, and Paolo Banchero in the organization. That’s enough to make it a great summer,” The Athletic wrote. “Banchero looked very good at Las Vegas Summer League, and Orlando looks like it’ll be interesting next season.”

“Orlando continues its rebuild by adding a big talent and should improve next season.”

The former Duke star has stayed busy going into his rookie season, playing in his hometown Seattle’s largest Pro-Am tournament, where he dropped 50 points in his first appearance.

In the 122-107 victory for their team, Banchero had the opportunity to team up with the man selected right after him on draft night, Chet Holmgren, who had 34 points and 14 rebounds of his own.

And whenever he’s not dropping 50-pieces on the court, he’s been making important business decisions, recently signing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

While the details of the contract are still unknown, Banchero joins elite company with Jumpman that includes Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal.