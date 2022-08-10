Ranking NBA Offseason Moves: Magic Crack Top 10?

After a 22-60 record last season, the Orlando Magic made an abundance of moves including drafting forwards Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan, along with resigning center Mo Bamba and guard Gary Harris.

In its latest NBA rankings, The Athletic released its order of which teams have had the most impactful offseason up to this point.

And while this is not a power ranking by any means, it simply ranks which teams they believe have the most potential to improve upon last season based on any acquisitions they’ve made.

The Orlando Magic nearly cracked the Top 10, coming in at No. 11 for the team's drafting of Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan along with retaining Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, Bol Bol and Admiral Schofield.

“[Banchero] would fit in anywhere but should be especially good with a Magic frontcourt that could stand some more pop,” The Athletic said. “The idea of Banchero pounding away at the elbows with Franz Wagner crashing the wings has a lot of appeal.”

The Magic ranked above other teams that made big splashes in free agency, such as the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks, who signed guards John Wall and Jalen Brunson.

But there is one knock on the team who possesses a flurry of young guards in a crowded backcourt rotation.

“I’m not at all sure, though, how Jamahl Mosley is supposed to find enough backcourt minutes for all of Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, [Jalen] Suggs, Harris, R.J. Hampton and Terrence Ross,” The Athletic said. “At the least, the Magic’s surplus of guards and future firsts coming (from Chicago and Denver) give Orlando the flexibility to put together credible packages in summers to come for stars who could play alongside Banchero.”

For a team who finished last season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60, the Magic is hoping its offseason moves lead to more success in the win column.