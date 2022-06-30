Skip to main content

NBA Free Agency: 2 Free Agent Centers Magic Could Sign to Replace Mo Bamba

With free agency set to begin Thursday at 6 p.m Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will become an unrestricted free agent, thus bringing question marks and voids to fill.

With the deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers now in the rearview mirror, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

As free agency is set to begin Thursday at 6 p.m, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will start testing the waters on a potential new destination according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic are still able to re-sign him however in a crowded front court consisting of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac, Bamba could see a better opportunity elsewhere.

If life must go on without the former Texas Longhorn, the Magic must find a way to fill that void at center to give some depth behind Carter Jr.

Rumors have begun circulating that the Magic are interested in Los Angeles Clippers big-man Isaiah Hartenstein according to Marc Stein.

Hartenstein is coming off a career year, where he posted highs in points (8.3), rebounds (4.9) and blocks (1.1) with the Clippers. The 23 year-old and four-year NBA veteran had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets before breaking out in LA last season.

A young player with a lot of room to grow, Hartenstein has already proved to be a high-end rim-protector averaging 2.3 blocks per 36 minutes, to go along with 3.5 offensive rebounds per 36.

Hartenstein would be a strong fit with this Magic team, filling similar holes that the departure of Bamba would leave, at a potentially cheaper price tag.

Another option for the Magic is somebody who could be looking for a bigger role next season ... Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney.

The three-time NBA champion started 80 games for the Warriors last season in their route to winning it all.

The reasons Looney could choose to depart a winning situation for a franchise in the midst of a rebuild are simple ... more money and more playing time.

For the Warriors, the hope is former No. 2 pick James Wiseman will be healthy next season after dealing with injuries all season long.

Looney could choose to find a new home instead of sticking with the Warriors, who still have a lot of optimism surrounding Wiseman.

Not only would Looney provide a championship pedigree for a young Magic team, but he is also a proven defensive anchor with versatility on that end of the floor.

“Going forward, with his talent, with his size and athleticism, there's no reason why he can't be a dominant defensive player in the league,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

While these are just two options, there will be an array of choices for the Magic front office that will have one of the largest spending budgets when free agency hits Thursday evening.

Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

