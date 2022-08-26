Magic Starting 5: Chet Holmgren Out For Year; Tommy Kuhse Signs With New Team

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. CHET HOLMGREN SUFFERS FOOT INJURY

"On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Holmgren will miss the his entire rookie season due to a right foot injury. 'Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday,' Wojnarowski wrote."

2. TOMMY KUHSE SIGNS WITH SPURS

"Kuhse went undrafted in June, but got some valuable playing time in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Magic, where he took advantage of the opportunity. Kuhse averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 23.2 minutes per game in three appearances with Orlando. In his best game of the showcase, he scored 25 points on July 14 when the Magic faced the New York Knicks."

3. WEMBY TO THUNDER?

"Wembanyama, a 7-4 French center with a jump shot and guard-like abilities, is a prospect unlike anyone the NBA has seen before... But now it appears that the Thunder might join them in the Wembanyama sweepstakes."

4. 3 EAST TEAMS INTERESTED IN DONOVAN MITCHELL

"Per Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz's franchise face has whittled his list of preferred destinations down to three teams. Much to the relief of anyone who's kept track of the New York Knicks for the past month-plus, Manhattan is on it, as are Brooklyn and Miami."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Donovan Mitchell's career-high against the Magic came on Jan. 9, 2019, where he scored 33 points in a 106-93 Jazz win.