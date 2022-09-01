Magic Starting 5: Orlando Opens New Practice Facility; EuroBasket Begins Thursday

1. NEW PRACTICE FACILITY OPENS

"The Magic unveiled its new practice facility Wednesday and it competes with some of the best in the NBA."

2. EUROBASKET BEGINS TODAY

Franz Wagner leads Germany in its opening-round game today against France at 2:30 p.m. EST. Here's a look at all of tomorrow's games to open the tournament ...

Sept. 1: Spain vs. Bulgaria | 7:30 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Hungary | 8:30 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Turkey vs. Montenegro | 10:15 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Slovenia vs. Lithuania | 11:15 a.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: Belgium vs. Georgia | 1:00 p.m. | ESPN+

Sept. 1: France vs. Germany | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

3. SPURS INTERESTED IN FULTZ?

"In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a deal to send Fultz to the Spurs. In exchange, the Magic would receive Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott."

4. STEPHEN A. SMITH ISN'T HAPPY WITH THE KNICKS

"I'm disgusted with Leon Rose!" Smith exclaimed on Tuesday's edition of "First Take." "You can not be the face of the Knicks franchise, the leader of the Knicks franchise, and (be) scared to do interviews!"

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Markelle Fultz has played in 98 games with the Magic, but his best performance came on December 27, 2020 against the Washington Wizards. Fultz dropped a career-high 26 points in a 120-113 win and the team improved to 3-0.

