Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner, Germany Off to EuroBasket Semifinal

1. FRANZ, GERMANY UPSET GIANNIS, GREECE AT EUROBASKET

"Wagner not only ended up being able to play on Tuesday, but he also helped to lead Germany to an impressive 107-96 win over Greece. He finished with 19 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. Germany experienced significant success while Wagner was on the court as they outscored Greece by a staggering 28-point margin. A pivotal differentiating factor for Germany was a 26-10 advantage in the third quarter, which included a 20-1 run."

2. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Wagner and Germany will face Spain Friday to determine which team will move onto the championship.

3. PAOLO ROY ODDS RISING?

"With the Orlando Magic’s regular season tipping off in just over a month, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero stands as the runaway favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year award."

4. TONY PARKER: HALL OF FAME BOUND?

"During his 17 seasons with the Spurs, Parker averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from deep. Parker finished his NBA career with six All-Star appearances, four All-NBA selections, four championships and a Finals MVP in the 2006-07 season."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Tony Parker's career-high against the Magic came on Nov. 27, 2007 in San Antonio. The Magic fell to the Spurs 128-110, and Parker scored 32 points.

