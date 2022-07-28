Magic Starting 5: George Karl Stirring Up Trouble; NBA Releases New COVID Rules

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. GEORGE KARL CRITICIZES ORLANDO BUBBLE

"And ever since the beginning, there have been many critics about the style of the tournament. The critics can add former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl to their club."

2. NEW COVID UPDATE

"It doesn't appear that COVID-19 will have the same impact in 2022-23 as the NBA announced in a league-wide memo that the league will not have a vaccine mandate next season."

3. TIER BY HIMSELF

“I would put Paolo [Banchero] on a tier by himself, then a gap, and then start with the other guys,” one talent evaluator told Action Network.

4. NEW SPIKE LEE KNICKS DOC?

"Lauded filmmaker and ardent New York Knicks supporter Spike Lee confirmed to the New York Daily News that he is working on a docuseries that will focus on the team's endeavors throughout the 1990s. The project will be based on Chris Herring's book "Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks", which was released to critical acclaim in January. Lee's confirmation comes hours after former President Barack Obama listed Herring's work on his annual list of summer book recommendations."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Former Orlando Magic wing and current New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Green averaged 5.9 points per game with the Magic in 2014-15, his final season playing in the NBA.