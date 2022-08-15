Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: 'Poole' Party in Orlando?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. POOLE PARTY?

"According to Heavy, the Magic is a team to watch as a potential suitor for Poole when he reaches restricted free agency. It was also mentioned there is a 'good chance' that Golden State 'is not going to match.'"

2. PATRICK EWING MAKES MAGIC HISTORY

"Ewing will always be remembered for his Hall-of-Fame career in New York, where he accumulated 11 All-Star appearances, but he will forever own this unique piece of Magic history with him as well."

3. ORLANDO WIN TOTAL

"Given the Orlando Magic's current rebuilding phase, finishing 22-60 last season did not come as much of a surprise. And it isn't a surprise that oddsmakers don't feel optimistic about the Magic finishing much better next season."

4. CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE REVEALED

The NBA's 2022 Christmas schedule was revealed Sunday night. Here's a look at the matchups ...

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics 

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks 

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Mickael Pietrus, known by some fans as "Air France," played parts of three seasons with the Magic and was a key member of the 2009 Eastern Conference Championship team. During his tenure in Orlando, Pietrus averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting over 37 percent from distance.

