Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Victorious Again; Markelle Fultz in Trade Rumors?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

1. FRANZ WAGNER, GERMANY FINISH POOL PLAY

"Wagner played just under 12 minutes, but scored 15 points in the team's 106-71 victory over the Hungarians. For Germany, this game had very little meaning considering the team already qualified for the knockout round after winning its first three games."

2. FULTZ TO THE SPURS?

"If history repeats itself, Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick from the 2017 NBA Draft is due up for a long career in the league, it just may not be in Orlando. The sixth-year guard, entering his fourth season in Orlando, has been linked to trade rumors involving San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell."

3. LUKA DROPS 47

"Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put together a masterclass scoring display with 47 points to lead Slovenia in a 88-82 win over France in EuroBasket 2022. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 38 minutes of action. Doncic's scoring display was the second-highest scoring performance in EuroBasket history but is the most points by a player in a single game in the last 65 years."

4. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Wagner and the German national team will have the next two days off before beginning knockout play against Montenegro Saturday. The winner of that game will likely face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

There are only 41 days left in the offseason. The Magic's opening game against the Detroit Pistons comes Oct. 19 at Little Caesar's Arena.

