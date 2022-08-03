Magic Starting 5: How Strong Can Paolo Banchero Be on Defense?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO: DEFENSIVE STALWART?

"In his lone season at Duke, Banchero ranked 11th in the ACC in defensive rating at 98.1 and tenth in total blocks with 36."

2. DWI DROPPED

"During his year at Duke, Paolo Banchero was arrested for aiding and abetting impaired driving ... The impaired driver, Banchero's Duke teammate Michael Savarino, pleaded guilty to the charge. As a result, the charges against Banchero were dropped."

3. DWIGHT TO WWE?

"As ESPN reported, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year cut promo videos for roughly five hours and showed serious interest in one day joining the industry. 'I think it is something that’s in my future, I love the WWE, I love wrestling,' Howard said."

4. FROM THE COURT TO THE BENCH

"According to Yahoo! Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring former Spurs player and 11-year NBA veteran DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff. With the move, Carroll reunites with Mike Budenholzer, his coach while he played for the Atlanta Hawks, who won 60 games in the 2014-15 season."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Frank Vogel was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year and replaced by Darvin Ham. One of the lead assistants Ham hired with him in Los Angeles is Chris Jent, who was the interim coach for the Magic back in the 2004-05 season.