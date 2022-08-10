Magic Starting 5: Orlando Ready to Go For Next Season?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. BUYING MAGIC STOCK?

"Unfortunately, according to FanDuel it is highly unlikely, currently giving Paolo Banchero and company +1800 odds to be one of the final eight in the East, and -8000 odds to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season."

2. FIXING WEAKNESSES

"On paper, Orlando has the talent, size, and versatility needed to be a successful team in the coming seasons. It's important to not get too ahead of ourselves on pinpointing improvements the team needs to make before even beginning the preseason."

3. MAGIC SIGN SHITTU

"The Orlando Magic continued to round out its training camp roster Tuesday, signing guard Simi Shittu to an Exhibit 10 deal. Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news. Shittu, 22, is from the U.K. but moved to Canada as a child. During high school, he played at nearby Montverde Academy, the same school Caleb Houstan played for."

4. MAVS HIRE FIRST SLOVENIAN NBA PLAYER HIRED AS COACH

"Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago when he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 33rd pick. In the Slovenian League, he was a five-time All-Star, two-time MVP and four-time champion."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery four times in 17 tries, good enough for a 23.5 winning percentage.