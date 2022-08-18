Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: NBA Schedule Release; Top Orlando Games to Watch

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. MAGIC SCHEDULE RELEASED

"The Orlando Magic is circling dates and making plans as the league released its 2022-23 NBA season schedule this afternoon."

2. TOP GAMES TO WATCH

"In reality, every game is important for the Magic, but these games might have a deeper meaning based on the timing, opponent or occasion."

3. WENDELL CARTER JR. EVEN BETTER ON DEFENSE?

"As one of the league's most versatile big men, Carter ranked in the 99th percentile among centers in time spent defending shooting guards, along with the 90th percentile in time spent guarding small forwards. And in those moments guarding smaller players on the perimeter, he did not disappoint, allowing the second least points per isolation possession in the league."

4. LEBRON SIGNS EXTENSION WITH LAKERS

"James is set to earn $44.5 million for the final-year of his two-year contract extension. It has been a common strategy throughout his NBA career to sign 1+1 contract extensions — enabling him to apply pressure on front offices."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

In the Magic's schedule, the team plays 17 games in which it has more rest than its opponent. That puts them tied for 22nd in the league. For context, the league leaders in the category ... Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers ... have 23 games where they have more rest than their opponent.

