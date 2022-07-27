Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Wyoming Rookie; Shaq Top 10 All Time?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. ORLANDO SIGNS DRAKE JEFFRIES

"The Orlando Magic continue to add to their roster by signing Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries to an Exhibit-10 deal. Richard Stayman of Mavs Draft was first to report the news. Jeffries averaged 10.3 points per game last season with the Cowboys and shot over 40 percent from beyond the three-point line. Jeffries appeared in one game for the Denver Nuggets during Summer League."

2. SHAQ TOP 10?

"O'Neal was drafted by Orlando with the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, just three years after the Magic began playing NBA basketball. O'Neal immediately revived the Magic and put them on the basketball map, taking the team all the way to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, barely missing the playoffs."

3. SECOND YEAR DARK HORSES?

"It is a rare feat for a second-year player to win the award. Only two NBA sophomores have won the award over the past 20 seasons in Gilbert Arenas in 2003 and Monta Ellis in 2007. Throughout NBA history, that number climbs up to just a modest seven."

4. JUANCHO HERNANGOMEZ SIGNS

"During his Spurs tenure, Hernangomez averaged a meager 1.4 points per game. Throughout the season, Hernangomez played in 40 total games with the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz. However, in an even bigger development, Hernangomez made his acting debut in the Netflix movie Hustle."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Dwight Howard played his final game for the Magic on April 7, 2012. He recorded 20 points and 22 rebounds in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.