Paolo Banchero a Full Participant in Magic's Wednesday Practice as Return Nears
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is expected to be upgraded to questionable ahead of the team's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Jan. 9, a league source told Magic on SI.
Orlando will factor in the team being on a back-to-back, the league sources said. The Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
ESPN first reported Banchero is expected to return to action in either the Minnesota or Milwaukee matchups on Thursday or Friday this week.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Banchero was a full participant in the team's practice session. Doing so is "part of the steps" for a possible return, but the team would continue to monitor Banchero's response to activity throughout the rest of the day and into Thursday.
Since tearing his right oblique on Oct. 30 at Chicago, the Magic's All-Star forward has missed 33 consecutive games. Dating back to Dec. 27, Banchero has been listed the previous six games under the designation "return to competition reconditioning."
After a Rookie of the Year campaign in year one and a first-career All-Star appearance in year two, his third season was off to a flying start. Through five games, Banchero was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists – all career-highs, albeit in a small sample size. He tallied the NBA's first 50-point game this season Oct. 28 vs. Indiana.
The Magic, 22-16, currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Including Banchero, the Magic are currently without their top four scorers.
Franz Wagner has been sidelined since Dec. 6 with a torn right oblique of his own, Jalen Suggs currently sits with a low back strain and Moe Wagner's torn left ACL ended his season on Dec. 21.
