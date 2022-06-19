76ers Interested in Signing Magic Guard Gary Harris?

ORLANDO - Gary Harris is likely going to be looking for a new home this summer.

The Orlando Magic guard made $21 million last year and is looking to cash in on another big contract. While it isn't expected to be as large as the 4-year, $84 million deal he signed back in 2018, Harris can still get a nice payday from a number of teams this summer.

One of those teams could be the Philadelphia 76ers, a team looking for veteran wings.

Bleacher Report named a few “sleeper” prospects the Sixers could add in free agency in order to contend with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks among the Eastern Conference's best teams. Harris was named as one of those prospects.

“Defensively, he's a pest, and he can comfortably kick around the perimeter in most matchups. The Sixers needed more perimeter stoppers before they traded away Ben Simmons. That need has exponentially increased since with Danny Green suffering a devastating knee injury and Matisse Thybulle being rendered unplayable by his offensive limitations.

“Harris' defense alone could get him regular run in Philly, but the promise he holds on offense could make him a late-game lineup fixture. He splashed 1.9 threes at a 38.4 percent clip in 2021-22, and he has thrice averaged at least 12.3 points on better than 46 percent shooting.”

Harris played in just 61 games (30 starts) for the Magic last season, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the three-point line.