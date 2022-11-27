Sixers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in as many games Sunday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-14) hopes to find a different result from Friday night with the second of two games against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) coming tonight at the Amway Center.

The Sixers grabbed a win in the first of two meetings by a 107-99 score, but the Magic could yield a different outcome thanks to the potential return of a key player.

Markelle Fultz, who the 76ers drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and traded to the Magic in 2019, is questionable for the first time this season with a toe injury and could make his season debut.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

76ers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Sunday, Nov. 27 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

76ers vs. Magic Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden (OUT - foot)

Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)

Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)

Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)

Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross (PROBABLE - illness)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

Markelle Fultz (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

76ers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Shake Milton

SG De'Anthony Melton

SF Tobias Harris

PF P.J. Tucker

C Montrezl Harrell

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

