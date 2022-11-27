Skip to main content

Sixers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in as many games Sunday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-14) hopes to find a different result from Friday night with the second of two games against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) coming tonight at the Amway Center.

The Sixers grabbed a win in the first of two meetings by a 107-99 score, but the Magic could yield a different outcome thanks to the potential return of a key player.

Markelle Fultz, who the 76ers drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and traded to the Magic in 2019, is questionable for the first time this season with a toe injury and could make his season debut.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

76ers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

76ers vs. Magic Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

  • James Harden (OUT - foot)
  • Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)
  • Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)
  • Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)
  • Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

Orlando Magic

  • Terrence Ross (PROBABLE - illness)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)
  • Markelle Fultz (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
  • Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

76ers vs. Magic Projected Starters

Philadelphia 76ers

  • PG Shake Milton
  • SG De'Anthony Melton
  • SF Tobias Harris
  • PF P.J. Tucker
  • C Montrezl Harrell

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Franz Wagner
  • SF Bol Bol
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

