Sixers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-14) hopes to find a different result from Friday night with the second of two games against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) coming tonight at the Amway Center.
The Sixers grabbed a win in the first of two meetings by a 107-99 score, but the Magic could yield a different outcome thanks to the potential return of a key player.
Markelle Fultz, who the 76ers drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and traded to the Magic in 2019, is questionable for the first time this season with a toe injury and could make his season debut.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
76ers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
76ers vs. Magic Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers
- James Harden (OUT - foot)
- Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)
- Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)
- Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)
- Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)
Orlando Magic
- Terrence Ross (PROBABLE - illness)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)
- Markelle Fultz (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
- Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
76ers vs. Magic Projected Starters
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Shake Milton
- SG De'Anthony Melton
- SF Tobias Harris
- PF P.J. Tucker
- C Montrezl Harrell
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
