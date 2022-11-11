Skip to main content

Suns vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. Can the Magic start a winning streak?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (3-9) face another test tonight on its homestand, hosting the Phoenix Suns (8-3), one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Magic's first three games in its homestand were defined by offense, offense and more offense. But Wednesday's win against the Dallas Mavericks was won on the defensive end.

In order to win its second game in a row, the Magic will have to play strong defense again, as the Suns boast the league's fourth-best offensive rating at 115.3. Only the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers are better.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ...

Suns vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 11
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Suns vs. Magic Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

  • Chris Paul (QUESTIONABLE - heel)
  • Ish Wainwright (OUT - personal)
  • Cam Johnson (OUT - knee)
  • Jae Crowder (OUT - personal)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - foot sprain)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)
  • Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - rib contusion)

Suns vs. Magic Projected Starters

Phoenix Suns

  • PG Cam Payne
  • SG Devin Booker
  • SF Torrey Craig
  • PF Mikal Bridges
  • C Deandre Ayton

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Bol Bol
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

