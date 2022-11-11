Suns vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. Can the Magic start a winning streak?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (3-9) face another test tonight on its homestand, hosting the Phoenix Suns (8-3), one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Magic's first three games in its homestand were defined by offense, offense and more offense. But Wednesday's win against the Dallas Mavericks was won on the defensive end.

In order to win its second game in a row, the Magic will have to play strong defense again, as the Suns boast the league's fourth-best offensive rating at 115.3. Only the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers are better.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ...

Suns vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 11 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Suns vs. Magic Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (QUESTIONABLE - heel)

Ish Wainwright (OUT - personal)

Cam Johnson (OUT - knee)

Jae Crowder (OUT - personal)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - foot sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)

Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - rib contusion)

Suns vs. Magic Projected Starters

Phoenix Suns

PG Cam Payne

SG Devin Booker

SF Torrey Craig

PF Mikal Bridges

C Deandre Ayton

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.