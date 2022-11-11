Suns vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (3-9) face another test tonight on its homestand, hosting the Phoenix Suns (8-3), one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
The Magic's first three games in its homestand were defined by offense, offense and more offense. But Wednesday's win against the Dallas Mavericks was won on the defensive end.
In order to win its second game in a row, the Magic will have to play strong defense again, as the Suns boast the league's fourth-best offensive rating at 115.3. Only the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers are better.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ...
Suns vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Nov. 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Suns vs. Magic Injury Report
Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul (QUESTIONABLE - heel)
- Ish Wainwright (OUT - personal)
- Cam Johnson (OUT - knee)
- Jae Crowder (OUT - personal)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - foot sprain)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)
- Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - rib contusion)
Suns vs. Magic Projected Starters
Phoenix Suns
- PG Cam Payne
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Torrey Craig
- PF Mikal Bridges
- C Deandre Ayton
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Bol Bol
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.