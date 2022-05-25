High Pick, 'High Character': Orlando Magic Reveals NBA Draft No. 1 Priority

We're just really excited to be able to fall in love with somebody and pick that player." - Weltman

The Orlando Magic organization is, after earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, working through the "who'' of it all.

But president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman is making it clear that Orlando has already nailed down a particular "what.''

"We look to add a really talented, young, high-character guy to our talent base and our roster,'' Weltman said.

The "talent base'' part is challenging enough, as scouting for the NBA Draft is as much luck as it is science. It does appear that there is some level of consensus on the top handful of prospects - three, really, with Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jabari Smith Jr. or Auburn and Paolo Banchero of Duke as the top three guys.

But the transference of talent from one level to another is no sure bet. Helping to hedge the bet, though?

Character.

The upcoming draft represents the first time the Magic have had the No. 1 overall pick since 2004, when they selected Dwight Howard. This is a chance to do it right, all over again - and a potential hoops disaster if the team gets it wrong.

"I have no expectations on it,'' said Weltman of locking in too early on the "who.'' Obviously, we'll continue to do our work. This (lottery win) really doesn't change much of the way that we'll approach the draft.

Weltman did mention assuming he'll have "a lot of interesting discussions with teams'' while adding he does not anticipate Orlando ending up trading the pick.

We're just really excited to be able to fall in love with somebody and pick that player."