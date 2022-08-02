Skip to main content

Magic Rookie Banchero: What's the No. 1 Pick’s Defensive Potential?

In his lone season at Duke, Banchero ranked 11th in the ACC in defensive rating at 98.1 and tenth in total blocks with 36.

Nearly every knock on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero in pre-draft evaluations all came back to the defensive side of the ball.

But through two Summer League appearances, not only did he put those doubts did rest, but also proved just how viable he can be on that end.

“High basketball IQ players who the biggest thing they’re lacking defensively is actually trying,” The Dunc’d On Podcast said. “Improvement from that point is both easier and more likely than for the other reasons that a player could be deficient defensively and I think we got a whole lot more ammunition for that argument watching [Banchero] in Summer League.”

In his lone season at Duke, Banchero ranked 11th in the ACC in defensive rating at 98.1 and tenth in total blocks with 36.

His shot-blocking ability to translate to the next level showed especially in their second outing against the Sacramento Kings.

After rejecting one earlier in the game, Banchero made a miraculous game-saving block off an alley-oop attempt in double overtime.

“I thought moving his feet looked pretty good,” Dunc’d On said. “That was kind of my position coming in, I thought he showed more rim protection than expected.”

“That big block, and that was something seeing it in person was very impressive, his explosion off of two feet around the basket.”

While his offensive ceiling was the catalyst of being the projected No. 1 pick since his high school days, the basketball world has not yet seen Banchero’s true potential on the defensive side of the ball. 

Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Rookie Banchero: What's the No. 1 Pick’s Defensive Potential?

By Riley Sheppardjust now
Terrence Ross
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Report Card; T-Ross Trade?

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal
News

LISTEN: Why Did Shaq Leave The Magic and Join Lakers?

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

NBA Offseason Report Card: Magic Make The Grade?

By Riley SheppardAug 1, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Bill Russell Dwight Howard
News

Magic Starting 5: NBA World Mourns Bill Russell

By Jeremy BrenerAug 1, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Bill Russell
News

NBA Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at 88

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 31, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
R.J. Hampton Chase Stokes
News

Netflix Star Chase Stokes 'Too Hyped' About Orlando Magic This Season

By Jeremy BrenerJul 31, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Terrence Ross
News

Terrence Ross Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Interested?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 31, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

WATCH: 50-Burger! Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Balls Out at Seattle Pro-Am

By The Magic Insider StaffJul 30, 2022 8:51 PM EDT