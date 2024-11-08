Point Spread: Magic Back at Home, Favored vs. Pelicans on Friday Night
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic got hit with a double whammy the past week and change or so. Not only did they have their longest and most difficult road trip of the season, but they also had to do it without star Paolo Banchero, who was sidelined with an oblique injury.
It did not go well. The Magic lost all five games at Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Indiana. They are just 3-6 now with Banchero watching from the sidelines. They haven't been competitive either, failing to cover the spread in all five losses.
The Magic, thankfully, are back at home now on Friday night, opening a long homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are dealing with a lot of injuries themselves. Orlando is a 6-point favorite according to the Florida-based gambling website, Hard Rock Bet. The over/under is 212.
Here's the full rundown on the point spread, and what's been going on with both teams. Orlando swept the two-game season series a year ago. The Pelicans are 3-6 this season as well.
Magic vs. Pelicans last year
- March 21, 2024 in Orlando: The Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 at home as a 2.5-point underdog and covered. The game (227) went over the 207.5 total. Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points.
- April 3, 2024 in New Orleans: The Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog and covered. The game (225) went over the 207.5 total. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 32 points.
Magic by the numbers
- Magic overall record: 3-6
Magic overall vs. spread: 2-7
- Magic home record: 2-0
Magic home vs. spread: 1-1
- Magic road record: 1-6
Magic road vs spread: 1-6
- Magic record as favorite: 2-1
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 1-2
- Magic record as underdog: 1-5
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 1-5
- Magic over total: 6
Magic under total: 3
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 3 (Sunday) — Lost to the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (193) went under the 220.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 on the road as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (188) went under the 217.5 over/under total. Record: 3-5. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 225.5 over/under total. Record: 3-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
