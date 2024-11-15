Point Spread: Magic Slight Favorite to Continue Winning Ways vs. 76ers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Philadelphia 76ers have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA so far this season, and it's not even close. Projected to contend for a title this season, they are just 2-9 and still haven't won a game in regulation. Both wins — over Charlotte and Indiana — have come in overtime.
Injuries have been a huge issue. All-Star center Joel Embiid (knee) has only played one game, and big free-agent signee Paul George has missed five games. To make matters worse, now Tyrese Maxey is now out with a hamstring injury.
Embiid and George are both expected to play Friday night when the 76ers take on the Magic in Orlando, but despite that, the red-hot Magic are a slight favorite. According to the HardRockBet.com gambling website, the Magic are 2-point favorites on Friday morning. The over/under is 211.5. This is Orlando's second NBA Cup group play game after beating Charlotte by 25 points on Tuesday.
The Magic have won — and covered — in all four games on this homestand, and they've done it with defense, allowing just 90.2 points in the hot streak. They're back over .500 after losing five straight on the road, and have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are still without forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), which will make guarding Embiid a tall task, no pun intended.
They are one of just three teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers are the other two – that are still unbeaten (6-0) at home this season.
Here's the full rundown on the point spread, and what's been going on with both teams. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Magic vs. 76ers last year
The Magic had more trouble against Philadelphia than anyone last year, going 0-3 against the 76ers and losing by an average of 15.7 points per game. They were also just 1-3 the year before, 0-4 in 2022 and 0-3 in 2021 and haven't beaten them in Orlando since 2020.
Here's a breakdown of the three meetings.
- Dec. 27, 2023 — The Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 112-92 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (204) went under the 228.5 over/under total. The Magic were just 9-for-33 from three, and Franz Wagner was the leading scorer with 24 points.
- Jan. 19, 2024 — The Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 124-109 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (233) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Joel Embiid had his way with the Magic, scoring 36 points.
- April 12, 2024 — The Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 125-113 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (238) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Joel Embiid had 32 points for the the Sixers.
Magic by the numbers this season
- Magic overall record: 7-6
Magic overall vs. spread: 6-7
- Magic home record: 6-0
Magic home vs. spread: 5-1
- Magic road record: 1-6
Magic road vs spread: 1-6
- Magic record as favorite: 5-1
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 4-2
- Magic record as underdog: 2-5
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 2-5
- Magic over total: 6
Magic under total: 7
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 3 (Sunday) — Lost to the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (193) went under the 220.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 on the road as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (188) went under the 217.5 over/under total. Record: 3-5. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 225.5 over/under total. Record: 3-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 8 (Friday) — Beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (203) went under the 211.5 over/under total. Record: 4-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — Beat the Washington Wizards 121-94 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (215) went under the 222.5 over/under total. Record: 5-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — Beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-89 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered) in an NBA Cup group play game. The score (203) went under the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 6-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 13 (Wednesday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 94-90 at home as an 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (184) went under the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 7-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
