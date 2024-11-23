Point Spread: Magic Back at Home, Big Favorites Over Pistons on Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are a perfect 7-0 at home this season, and they'd like to keep it that way. They have had a lot of success against the Detroit Pistons lately, and they'd like to knock them off again Saturday night.
The oddsmakers are confident that will happen. According to the HardRockBet.com gambling website, the Magic are an 8,.5-point favorite against Detroit. The over/under is 206.5.
The Magic are 10-7 overall and return home after a thrilling last-second win over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. They've won seven of eight games, all without star Paolo Banchero, who's out with an oblique injury.
Here's the full rundown on the point spread, and what's been going on with both teams. There's a definite lean to the Magic in this series, and the Pistons are shorthanded, too. (See injury report link below). The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Magic vs. Pistons last year
The Magic completely dominated Detroit last year, winning all four games between the two teams that were heading in opposite directions. Orlando was 47-35 a year ago; Detroit 14-68. Here's a breakdown of the four games.
- Dec. 8, 2023 — The Magic crushed the Detroit Pistons 123-91 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (214) went under the 229.5 over/under total. Franz Wagner was the leading scorer with 27 points and Paolo Banchero added 24. Detroit was just 6-for-30 from three.
- Feb. 4, 2024 — The Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 111-99 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (210) went under the 230.5 over/under total. Franz Wagner had a season-high 38 points for Orlando, which pulled away with a 33-24 fourth quarter.
- Feb. 24, 2024 — The Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 112-109 on the road as an 8.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (221) went under the 224.5 over/under total. The Magic had eight players in double figures.
March 3, 2023 — The Magic topped the Detroit Pistons 113-91 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (204) went under the 216.5 over/under total. Paolo Banchero was the leading scorer with 29 points.
Magic by the numbers this season
- Magic overall record: 10-7
Magic overall vs. spread: 9-8
- Magic home record: 7-0
Magic home vs. spread: 6-1
- Magic road record: 3-7
Magic road vs spread: 3-7
- Magic record as favorite: 7-2
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 6-3
- Magic record as underdog: 3-5
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 3-5
- Magic over total: 7
Magic under total: 10
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 3 (Sunday) — Lost to the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (193) went under the 220.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 on the road as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (188) went under the 217.5 over/under total. Record: 3-5. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 225.5 over/under total. Record: 3-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 8 (Friday) — Beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (203) went under the 211.5 over/under total. Record: 4-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — Beat the Washington Wizards 121-94 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (215) went under the 222.5 over/under total. Record: 5-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — Beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-89 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered) in an NBA Cup group play game. The score (203) went under the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 6-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 13 (Wednesday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 94-90 at home as an 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (184) went under the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 7-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 15 (Friday) — Beat the Philadelphia 76ers 98-86 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The score (184) went under the 208.5 over/under total. Record: 8-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 18 (Monday) — Beat the Phoenix Suns 109-99 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (208) went under the 212.5 over/under total. Record: 9-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 20 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 104-93 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (197) went under the 205.5 over/under total. Record: 9-7. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — Beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-118 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (covered). The score (237) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 10-7. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
