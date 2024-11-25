Point Spread: Red-Hot Magic Back on Road at Charlotte, Favored Against Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Orlando Magic are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning eight of their last night games. They are 11-7 and have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. They look to continue their winning ways on Monday night in Charlotte when they take on the Hornets.
The oddsmakers think Orlando's hot streak will continue. According to the HardRockBet.com gambling website, the Magic are 4.5-point favorites over the Hornets, and the over/under is 212.5. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Here's the full rundown on the point spread, and what's been going on with both teams. There's a definite lean to the Magic in this series, and the Hornets are shorthanded, too. (See injury report link below).
Magic vs. Hornets history
The two teams have played once already this season, with the Magic beating the Hornets at home on Nov. 12. Last year, Orlando went 3-1. Orlando was 47-35 a year ago; Charlotte 21-61. Here's a breakdown of the last five games between the two teams, along with some indivudual standouts.
THIS YEAR
- Nov. 12, 2024 — Orlando beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-89 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered) in an NBA Cup group play game. The score (203) went under the 215.5 over/under total. Franz Wagner had 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Magic, leading the team in all three categories. LaMelo Ball had 35 for Charlotte in a losing effort.
LAST YEAR
- Nov. 26 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-117 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (247) went over the 227.5 over/under total. It was the Magic's seventh straight win in their season-high nine-game winning streak. Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony had 30 points each.
- March 5 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-89 on the road as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The score (190) went under the 207.5 over/under total. Paolo Banchero led the way with 22 points.
- March 9 — The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-92 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The score (204) went over the 203.5 over/under total. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 21 points off the bench.
- April 5 — The Magic lost to the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on the road as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 206.5 over/under total. Paolo Banchero scored 30 points for Orlando, as did Brandon Miller for the Hornets.
Magic by the numbers this season
- Magic overall record: 11-7
Magic overall vs. spread: 10-8
- Magic home record: 8-0
Magic home vs. spread: 7-1
- Magic road record: 3-7
Magic road vs spread: 3-7
- Magic record as favorite: 8-2
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 7-3
- Magic record as underdog: 3-5
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 3-5
- Magic over total: 8
Magic under total: 10
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 3 (Sunday) — Lost to the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (193) went under the 220.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-86 on the road as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (188) went under the 217.5 over/under total. Record: 3-5. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Indiana Pacers 118-111 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 225.5 over/under total. Record: 3-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 8 (Friday) — Beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (203) went under the 211.5 over/under total. Record: 4-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — Beat the Washington Wizards 121-94 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (215) went under the 222.5 over/under total. Record: 5-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — Beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-89 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered) in an NBA Cup group play game. The score (203) went under the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 6-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 13 (Wednesday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 94-90 at home as an 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (184) went under the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 7-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 15 (Friday) — Beat the Philadelphia 76ers 98-86 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The score (184) went under the 208.5 over/under total. Record: 8-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 18 (Monday) — Beat the Phoenix Suns 109-99 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (208) went under the 212.5 over/under total. Record: 9-6. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 20 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 104-93 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (197) went under the 205.5 over/under total. Record: 9-7. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — Beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-118 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (covered). The score (237) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 10-7. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 23 (Saturday) — Beat the Detroit Pistons 111-100 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (covered). The score (211) went over the 207.5 over/under total. Record: 11-7. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
Related stories on Orlando Magic
- HOW TO WATCH: Two Southeast division foes take the court opposing one another on Monday when the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets square off. Here's the TV information for the game, plus other relevant information. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-HORNETS INJURY REPORT: The latest on player health and status ahead of Monday night's Magic-Hornets matchup. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS BACK ON NATIONAL TV: The NBA and TNT reversed a decision made less than two weeks ago to take the Magic-Knicks Dec. 3 game off of national TV, announcing Sunday that TNT would again pick up the exclusive broadcast. CLICK HER
- SUGGS NOT ON MAGIC'S INJURY REPORT VS. HORNETS: Jalen Suggs left the first half of the Magic's Saturday night game vs. Detroit with a sore left hamstring and didn't return. But, ahead of the team's game in Charlotte on Monday, he is not listed on the team's injury report. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE