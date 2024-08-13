The Magic Insider

Report: 2024-25 NBA Schedule Likely to Release This Week; Dates to Know

The full 82-game schedule release could be coming this week for the 2024-25 NBA season. Here are the key dates we know now.

Tuesday afternoon, the schedule will release for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup – the artist formerly known as the league's In-Season Tournament, which returns for a second season since its integration in 2023-24.

More scheduling news could be on the way, as Marc Stein reported that the full 82-game slate should be released by the week's end, and possibly as soon as Thursday. That aligns with past history, in which the full schedule has become available in mid-August for many previous seasons running (with the exception of the delayed COVID-19-affected season in 2020-21).

Thus, here are the dates that we know so far on the Association's calendar as we await the full menu of games (per nba.com's key dates page):

Key Dates for the Orlando Magic 2024

Aug. 13: Emirates NBA Cup Schedule Revealed on ESPN's NBA Today Show (3 p.m. ET)

Sept. 30: Media days for 28 NBA teams (Celtics and Nuggets have media day on Sept. 24)

Oct. 1: First day of training camps/practice can begin (Celtics & Nuggets begin practice Sept. 25)

Oct. 7: Preseason Game 1 at New Orleans Pelicans, 1:30 p.m. ET.

Oct. 9: Preseason Game 2 at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 p.m. ET.

Oct. 11: Preseason Game 3 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 p.m. ET.

Oct. 18: Preseason Game 4 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET.

Oct. 22: NBA regular season begins

Nov. 12: Emirates NBA Cup begins, "Cup Nights" every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 12-Dec. 3. The only NBA games played on these nights will be Group Play games.

Dec. 10-11: NBA Cup Quarterfinals

Dec. 14: NBA Cup Semifinals (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Dec. 17: NBA Cup Championship (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Feb. 6, 2025: Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Feb. 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Weekend (San Francisco, Cali.)

April 13, 2025: NBA regular season finishes

April 15-18, 2025: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 19: NBA Playoffs Begin

