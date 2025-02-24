Report: Robert Baker Nearing Deal with EuroLeague Club ALBA Berlin
Robert Baker II is nearing a deal to join EuroLeague club ALBA Berlin, according to a report from BasketNews.
Baker, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward, averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17 games (six starts) with Orlando Magic G League affiliate Osceola this season. He'd signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Orlando before being waived four days later for his second career stint with the team.
But, he is no longer listed on Osceola's team roster.
Baker just finished a stint representing Team USA in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup 2025 qualifiers. In an American win over the Bahamas, he posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
Around the G League's Winter Showcase in December, Baker, a former Harvard graduate, was elected as president of the newly formed G League Players Union. officially titled The Next Gen Basketball Players Union.
According to the report, Baker's deal is set to be completed before the league's February 26 signing deadline.
Baker previously played professionally in Slovakia in 2021. This was his fourth G League season, previously having played with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento) and the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta) aside from Lakeland/Osceola.
ALBA Berlin is the youth club that both German brothers and Magic teammates Moe and Franz Wagner played for in their upbringing.
