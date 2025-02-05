Report: Zach LaVine to Debut for Kings Wednesday vs. Magic
Although the deal that agreed to swap Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers was the shock of the past weekend, it wasn't the only deal that involved big name players finding new homes.
The Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls executed a three-team deal Sunday evening that sent All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, high-volume scorer and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine to Sacramento and a package of picks and players to Chicago.
While the Orlando Magic are yet to make a move, they will play a role in this particular deal. LaVine is reportedly set to make his Kings debut in Wednesday night's matchup with the Magic.
Through 42 games, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 51.1 FG% and 44.6 3PT% splits – both career-high marks to this point.
In 24 games against the Magic in his career, LaVine is averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. With the Bulls earlier this year, Orlando did well to keep him in check – limiting him to just 11 points on 2-9 shooting and eight points on 3-9 shooting in their two meetings.
