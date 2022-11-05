Kings' De'Aaron Fox Game-Winner Stuns Magic in Orlando

The Orlando Magic nearly pulled off the comeback, but De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings had other plans.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is heartbroken after from a 126-123 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings Saturday evening at the Amway Center.

The heartbreak comes from a De'Aaron Fox buzzer-beater that ended the momentum from a late Magic comeback.

In the first half, it appeared that the Magic would cruise to victory after making 11 of its first 12 shots from the field and leading by 18 points at halftime. However, the pendulum shifted dramatically in the second half.

The Kings outscored the Magic 36-12 in the third quarter and took a six-point lead heading into the final frame. Sacramento extended its lead to 10 points with a 92-82 lead.

But then the Magic made its run.

Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol, the Magic went on a 12-0 run to retake the lead with six minutes to play. Banchero and Bol had career-highs for the Magic, scoring 33 and 23 points respectively.

The two teams went back and forth for the final six minutes, and after De'Aaron Fox tied the game at 106 with a midrange jumper, the Magic couldn't connect on a pair of shots to win the game at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Magic trailed for most of the period, but tied the game with six seconds to go after a steal led to a Chuma Okeke dunk. However, with no timeouts, the Kings recovered quickly, allowing Fox to hit the game-winner.

The Magic is back in action Monday night when the Houston Rockets visit the Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

