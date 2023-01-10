Kings Set Franchise Record For 3s, Demolish Magic

The Orlando Magic fell on the wrong side of tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (15-26) couldn't catch a break in its 136-111 loss Monday night to the Sacramento Kings (21-18).

Tonight was offense, offense and more offense ... especially for the Kings.

The Magic was able to keep pace with the Kings slightly in the first quarter, trailing by just 10 points, but Sacramento pulled away in the second quarter, doubling the lead from 10 to 20 by halftime.

The Magic pulled back to within 12 points in the third quarter, but that was the closest Orlando got. Sacramento ballooned its lead to as much as 31, blowing Orlando out.

The Kings made 23 of their 46 three-point attempts, tying a franchise record for makes beyond the arc.

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 30 points, including six of seven shots from distance. He was one of eight Kings who scored in double figures. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 17 points.

It's the second-largest loss for the Magic this season, but Orlando has to shake off the loss quickly and get right back on the court in 24 hours.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m.

