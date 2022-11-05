Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (2-5) Saturday evening at the Amway Center.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to pick up its second consecutive win as the Sacramento Kings roll into town for a Saturday matinee game at Amway Center.

The two teams are struggling to find its footing at the beginning of the season, but there is reason that both teams can turn it around.

Here's a look at three things to watch for Saturday's contest ...

Can Orlando's Offense Continue the Magic?

The Magic boasted its best offensive performance of the season in its last game, a 130-129 victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

During the game, Orlando shot 53.8 percent from the floor and 13 of 30 from distance. For a team that averages 108.6 points per game (good for 27th in the league), it was certainly an outlying performance. However, sometimes the hot hand rolls on in for a little bit, and with the Magic at home for a seven-game homestand after playing six of its first eight on the road, perhaps Orlando will start progressing to the mean.

Saturday provides a great opportunity to do so against the Kings, who are bottom-10 in the league on defense.

Paolo Banchero vs. Keegan Murray

The two top-5 picks will face each other for the first time in their careers on Saturday, but fans got to see a sneak preview of the pair go against one another this July at the Las Vegas Summer League.

During the exhibition, Banchero scored 23 points and saved the game on the defensive end with a block in sudden-death overtime, while Murray's 20 points and a game-tying three in regulation helped extend the game.

The pair put on fireworks in Vegas, so it's only natural that the two help Disney out with some more.

De'Aaron Fox's Return?

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox did not play in Sacramento's last game Wednesday against the Miami Heat with a knee injury. Should he sit out again, the Magic would have an easier time.

Fox is averaging 24.5 points, six rebounds and nearly five assists so far this season and is extremely quick to the paint.

Given Orlando's thin situation at the guard position, Fox's presence would create a huge mismatch for Sacramento. His presence essentially would change the whole game plan. Fox's backup Davion Mitchell is no slouch, but Fox would change how the Magic attack the game.

