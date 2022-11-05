Kings vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is seeking a second straight win against a west coast opponent. On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are in town. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (2-7) is ready to turn the ship around and build a winning streak against the Sacramento Kings (2-5).

The Kings are in a similar place to that of the Magic ... a talented, young roster who has yet to figure out a way to break out of the slump it has been in for years.

For the first time since opening night, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero faces a fellow top-5 selection in Keegan Murray. The two put on a show in the Las Vegas Summer League, where the Magic won a tight contest that ended in sudden-death overtime.

There won't be any sudden-death overtime in this game, but it is expected to be an exciting contest.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Kings vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 5 Time: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Kings vs. Magic Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Kings vs. Magic Projected Starters

Sacramento Kings

PG Davion Mitchell

SG Kevin Huerter

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

