Kings vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is seeking a second straight win against a west coast opponent. On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are in town. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (2-7) is ready to turn the ship around and build a winning streak against the Sacramento Kings (2-5).

The Kings are in a similar place to that of the Magic ... a talented, young roster who has yet to figure out a way to break out of the slump it has been in for years.

For the first time since opening night, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero faces a fellow top-5 selection in Keegan Murray. The two put on a show in the Las Vegas Summer League, where the Magic won a tight contest that ended in sudden-death overtime.

There won't be any sudden-death overtime in this game, but it is expected to be an exciting contest.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Kings vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
  • Time: 5:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Kings vs. Magic Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

  • De'Aaron Fox (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Kings vs. Magic Projected Starters

Sacramento Kings

  • PG Davion Mitchell
  • SG Kevin Huerter
  • SF Harrison Barnes
  • PF Keegan Murray
  • C Domantas Sabonis

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Bol Bol
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

