NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

AUG 13 NBA SCHEDULE LEAKS

Although the full NBA schedule won't be released until next week, a few of the most important matchups have already started to leak out. On Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are set to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.

"The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me," Stein tweeted. "Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold."

On Saturday, The Athletic's Shams Charania followed that up by announcing that the defending champion Golden State Warriors opening night game on Oct. 18, which will also be when they receive their rings and raise their championship banner, will be against James and the Lakers.

AUG 9 MAGIC SIGN SIMI SHITTU

The Orlando Magic continued to round out its training camp roster Tuesday, signing guard Simi Shittu to an Exhibit 10 deal. Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

Shittu, 22, is from the U.K. but moved to Canada as a child. During high school, he played at nearby Montverde Academy, the same school Caleb Houstan played for.

Shittu played one season at Vanderbilt and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, he's bounced around the G League and Israel.

Now, Shittu comes to camp with an opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA.

AUG 7 NBA SCHEDULE DROPPING SOON...

With not much going on in this part of the NBA offseason, many fans are itching to start making plans to go watch their favorite teams next season. The problem is, it's hard to make plans when you don't know dates for certain games. So, when exactly will the 2022-2023 schedule drop? NBA reporter Marc Stein recently weighed in:

"Hearing that the full release of the NBA Schedule for the 2022-23 season is not expected until after next week," Stein tweeted.

AUG 3 MAGIC ASSISTANT DISAPPEARS

Orlando Magic assistant coach Bruce Kreutzer is leaving the team after four seasons.

Kreutzer, who came to Orlando as an assistant under Steve Clifford, is reuniting with him on the Charlotte Hornets staff, per a press release.

Clifford, who coached Orlando from 2018-21, did not coach in the NBA last season but was hired by Charlotte after failing to reach an agreement with their first choice, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

JULY 30 PAOLO BANCHERO SHINES AT PRO-AM

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero played his first organized public basketball game since the Las Vegas Summer League, and the No. 1 overall pick didn't disappoint.

Banchero scored 50 points for his team in a 122-107 win. His teammate Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick, scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

JULY 26 DRAKE JEFFRIES SIGNS EXHIBIT-10 DEAL

The Orlando Magic continue to add to their roster by signing Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries to an Exhibit-10 deal. Richard Stayman of Mavs Draft was first to report the news.

Jeffries averaged 10.3 points per game last season with the Cowboys and shot over 40 percent from beyond the three-point line. Jeffries appeared in one game for the Denver Nuggets during Summer League.

Exhibit-10 deals are one-year, minimum deals that are often non-guaranteed with the chance to be converted to a two-way contract.

Jeffries will be part of the Magic's training camp roster.

JULY 25 KEVON HARRIS SIGNS TWO-WAY

The Orlando Magic filled their second two-way spot Monday morning, signing Kevon Harris to a deal. The Athletic was the first to report the signing.

Harris spent the past two seasons in the G League with Raptors 905 and averaged nearly 16 points per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League squad.

Harris, 25, spent four years at Stephen F. Austin for college.

JULY 19 WAGNER BROS. TO EUROBASKET

Orlando Magic forwards Franz and Mo Wagner have been named to Germany's roster for EuroBasket 2022.

Last season, the Wagners joined an elite club of brothers to play on the same NBA team in Orlando. Now, they will be teammates once again for their native Germany.

Franz was a massive bright spot for the Magic in his rookie season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Mo proved to be a valuable depth piece for the Magic, playing in 63 games and averaging nine points per game.

JULY 17 RAFER ALSTON COACHING IN TBT

Former Orlando Magic point guard Rafer Alston coached Team "Skip To My Lou" in The Basketball Tournament's Rucker Park region.

Unfortunately for Alston and Co., the team lost in its first game against HBCUnited, a team comprised of HBCU alumni.

Alston played for the 2009 Magic team that made it to the NBA Finals.

JULY 11 PAOLO OUT IN VEGAS

Orlando Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero won't play for the remainder of the Vegas Summer League, per multiple reports Monday.

The Associated Press says that Banchero is sitting because the Magic "want other players to get opportunities now."

Banchero, the No. 1 overall selection by Orlando in last month's draft, has led the Magic to a 2-0 record so far in Vegas. He's averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists through the first two contests.

The Magic take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren Monday night at 9 p.m. E.T. inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

JULY 9 PAOLO BANCHERO DUNK AMAZES

It may not be July 4th anymore, but Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is bringing the fireworks in Las Vegas.

In the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings, Banchero stole the ball, leading to a lonely fast break where nobody else was near him. This allowed Banchero to throw down this dunk ...

JULY 5 ORLANDO FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION GOES AWRY

Thousands of Orlando residents ran in panic Monday night during a Fourth of July celebration after reports of a shooting were made.

The chaos took place at Lake Eola Park, less than a mile away from where the Magic play.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said that 12 people sustained minor injuries.

JULY 1 GOBERT TRADED TO MINNESOTA

According to ESPN, the Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks.

The Wolves now obtain one of the best trios in the NBA ... Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

JULY 1 ROBIN LOPEZ LEAVES ORLANDO

After playing last season with the Orlando Magic, veteran center Robin Lopez has moved on in free agency, signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lopez, 34, played in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points per game.

Now, he joins the Cavs as they look to make their first playoff appearance since 2018.

JUNE 30 KD WANTS OUT OF BROOKLYN

According to The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the franchise.

The news comes days after Kyrie Irving opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets for $37 million.

According to ESPN, Durant has listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as one of his preferred trade destinations.

JUNE 29 HAWKS ACQUIRE DEJOUNTE MURRAY

The NBA offseason started off with a bang Wednesday afternoon when the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN.

The Orlando Magic now face stiffer competition within the Southeast Division with the Hawks adding another All-Star caliber guard.

JUNE 24 HORNETS HIRE STEVE CLIFFORD

After failing to complete a deal with Kenny Atkinson as head coach, the Charlotte Hornets are bringing back Steve Clifford to be the team's next head coach.

Clifford, 60, enters his third head coaching tenure. He was Charlotte's head coach from 2013-18 and served as the head coach for the Orlando Magic from 2018-21 before agreeing with the team to part ways.

Now, Clifford gets another shot with the Hornets.

JUNE 23 MAGIC DEAL NO. 35 TO LAKERS

Per ESPN, the Orlando Magic have dealt the 35th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash considerations. The pick originally belonged to the Indiana Pacers before the Magic acquired it from Milwaukee during the 2020 draft in exchange for the 45th pick that year (which became Jordan Nwora).

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the pick is set to convey in 2028.

With the trade, the Magic now own two picks in Thursday night's proceedings: they're still slated to pick first overall and they also own the 32nd selection, the second choice in the latter round.

JUNE 22 FORMER MAGIC STAR ROBBED

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that former Orlando Magic star and current NBA analyst at ESPN Vince Carter lost nearly $100K when his Atlanta home was robbed over the weekend. Carter's wife and two children were reportedly in the home when the robbery was happening, but thankfully all of them were unharmed.

Out of the nearly $100K stolen from Carter's home, two guns and $16K of the rest was found and recovered later on. Although police have not identified a suspect yet, fingerprints were found at the scene and will likely play a big part in the investigation.

JUNE 20 MAGIC TO PLAY ROCKETS IN 1ST GAME OF SUMMER LEAGUE

The NBA announced Monday the first handful of matchups for the 17th 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and there's some exciting games on tap.

The Orlando Magic, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday, will play the first game of Vegas Summer League action against the Houston Rockets, who have the No. 3 overall pick.

The two teams will tipoff on Thursday, July 7 at 10 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. The Rockets and Magic have been the talk of the town leading up to the draft, making this matchup an exciting one for two teams that will have loads of young talent on the court for the start of Summer League play.

JUNE 18 MAGIC CELEBRATE 35 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF ORIGINAL LOGO While the Orlando Magic didn't play an NBA game until 1989, on this day in 1987, the organization unveiled its original logo and colors (Electric Blue, Quick Silver, Magic Black) to the public for the first time in a massive community event.

While the logo has changed over the years, the original logo and colors are still widely celebrated in the Central Florida area to this day.

JUNE 16 PORTER, WARRIORS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the fourth time since 2015 after a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 Thursday night.

For Otto Porter, who played three games for the Magic last season, it's his first NBA championship. Porter started Games 4-6 in the series and averaged 5.2 points per game during the Finals.