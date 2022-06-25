LISTEN: Shaq Interested in Buying Orlando Magic?

ORLANDO - Shaquille O'Neal helped put the Orlando Magic on the map 30 years ago when the franchise made him the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. And now, O'Neal wants to return and bring the franchise that drafted him to new heights.

"Listen we still run that franchise [Magic]. If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we're ready to go right now," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast. "This message go out to the DeVos family, if you're ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who's gonna take it to the next level, that's us. D[ennis] Scott and then, D Scott can pick everybody else. Smart people combined with common sense people and people that's been there before, you can't go wrong."

O'Neal went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history and started his legacy in Orlando for the first four seasons of his career. O'Neal's heroics helped the Magic reach the 1995 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets.

Even after infamously leaving the franchise for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, O'Neal still has roots in Orlando and would be a welcomed addition to the franchise.

The DeVos family has owned the Magic since 1991, but has not shown interest in selling the franchise despite Amway co-founder and patriarch Richard DeVos passing away in 2018.

O'Neal has experience in franchise ownership in the NBA, being a minority owner for the Sacramento Kings since 2013 before selling his stake in January.

O'Neal returning to Orlando would certainly excite the franchise, but it's questionable as to whether it is actually a possibility.