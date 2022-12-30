Short-handed Magic Meets Wizards Friday: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup

The Orlando Magic will only have eight players available against the Washington Wizards Friday.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is set to begin its four-game season series with its division rival Washington Wizards.

To learn more about the current state of affairs in D.C., we spoke with Inside the Wizards publisher Candi Waller.

1. The Wizards have won three in a row after dropping 10 of 11 games. What's the biggest reason behind the team's recent success?

For the first time this season, the Wizards have a fully healthy roster active. From the very beginning of the season, the team has been without players due to a variety of injuries. Bradley Beal was even out with COVID-19 early on. The team may have had one player on the injury for Sacramento and Phoenix. All were active against the Sixers. Everyone being fully healthy has been the key difference in the last three games.

2. Which player from the Wizards has surprised you the most this season?

I must say Kristaps Porzingis has surprised me the most. KP has gone through some tough injuries, yet he looks like the vintage “Unicorn” out there. He’s playing extremely well and efficient. Most importantly, he’s genuinely having fun out there.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Wizards that cannot be found in a box score?

These guys genuinely like each other and want to win. Not having everyone healthy was rough on this team but the atmosphere is great. They didn’t let the losing streak send them in a downward spiral. They kept fighting as a unit and things are looking up for them.

4. If the Wizards win tonight, what would be the reason?

Rui Hachimura has been an asset coming off the bench. He’s finding ways to contribute on both ends of the floor. Delon Wright is also been an asset on the defensive side. Coach Unseld Jr. has been going with the two bigs approach for the starting lineup. That’s worked the last few games in the Wizards favor.

5. What's your prediction for tonight's game?

115 – 112 Wizards win in Orlando.

