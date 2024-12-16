Shorthanded Magic's Next Growth Phase: Mental Toughness in Hard Times
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jalen Suggs finally hit a three, his first of the night, cutting the Orlando Magic's deficit to 13 points with 4:17 to play. As he prepared to pick up New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson full court, the fourth-year pro shook his head.
Suggs was frustrated. He had just nine points on 4-of-19 shooting. The Magic's first home loss of the season was becoming a likelihood.
Suggs attached himself to Brunson's hip from the Magic's free-throw line, playing his usual hounding defense in search of a turnover. But shortly after the Knicks guard powered across half court, Suggs reached in and picked up his sixth and final foul, disqualifying him from the evening's finish.
He's often unafraid to wear his emotions. He is one of the Magic's leaders and his mentality can spur the team forward. But these are challenging times. With top scorers Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner out indefinitely, Suggs is the Magic's de facto top option for a nightly by-committee effort.
But after a brutal shooting performance and fouling out, Suggs boiled over (see video). Wendell Carter Jr. put his hands on each of Suggs' shoulders to try and calm the 23-year-old. Teammates met Suggs with shoulder pats and head taps as he reluctantly headed to the bench.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley addressed the temperature after the game. "We've got to make sure we keep the right demeanor, approach [and] spirit within the game even though teams are going to make runs. Basketball is a game of runs, and we've got to be able to understand that, sustain it and continue to play the right way."
Sunday's matchup was much more competitive than the Knicks' overwhelming victory on Dec. 3. In the first, third and fourth quarters combined, Orlando held a 72-71 advantage. A 29-19 second quarter gave the Knicks an advantage they held all night.
Orlando's offense couldn't capitalize enough on a defensive effort that muddied the Knicks' attack. The Knicks now lead the season series 2-0.
For the Magic, nights like Sunday are teachable moments about both execution and evolution.
"It was an eight-point game at one period of time, and it's just the fact that the shots wouldn't fall, that we would turn it over and that we just couldn't get over that hump," Mosley said. "We gave ourselves the opportunity, but again, these situations [are] when we have to continue to stay the course, knowing that this is a game of runs. There's going to be ups [and] downs, but you don't want to ride the wave of emotions like that."
"This is a game of energy. I know we like to use numbers to analyze and make sense of the game, but at the end of the day this is a game," said center Moe Wagner, who scored a career-high 32 points. "When you put your energy in the right place, good stuff happens; that’s how it works. We’ve got to mature a little bit as a group, everybody included, and this is a great opportunity for us for our two best players to be out and everybody get an opportunity. We’ve got to appreciate that, and like I said, [it’s] an opportunity to evolve in that regard."
The numbers are significant for good reason. The Magic are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game (107.1) and possess the NBA's 24th-ranked offensive rating. Their defense is third-best in rating and tied with Oklahoma City for fewest points per game allowed (103.5). In that sense, Orlando's poor conversion rate in a low-scoring loss isn't a shock.
And the Magic are aware of that identity. Mosley reiterated that staying even-keeled when shots aren't dropping can catalyze their success. Giving in to frustration spelled doom against New York.
"I feel like the thing that got us out of our rhythm was we let our [offense affect our defense]," rookie wing Tristan da Silva said after posting a career-high 20 points. "It was kind of tough once the other team gets into a run and you kind of let the one affect the other, and vice versa."
Composure is a responsibility for coaches and players alike. Without Banchero and Wagner, two leaders who do as much to stabilize the Magic as balance the talent on the floor any given night, the burden is greater and the margin for error is slim.
In the five-point loss to the Bucks, Mosley pointed out missed defensive assignments that led to two made Milwaukee threes that changed the game. Turnovers and a minus-17 free throw disparity in a small-possession game did the Magic in versus the Knicks.
"We have to know that we're not fortunate enough to be able to make those mental lapses in these moments," Mosley said. "These are lessons that we'll have to continue to learn."
It's up to the players to find the right response.
"Do your work, come in, be ready and prepare like always," Wagner said. "Like I said, this is an opportunity, nothing negative. This is awesome. This is the NBA. Everybody gets hurt. You’ve got to use your opportunity and have the mindset of being a go-getter.
"The NBA is not waiting to give you wins. You’ve got to go get them. I think this group has proven to be willing to do that, and now especially we have to do that. So I’m excited to watch us grow here in the next couple of weeks.”
