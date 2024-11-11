'Steady' Goga Bitadze Adding Impact for Magic in Starting Role
ORLANDO, Fla. – This summer, Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze could've gone anywhere.
A first-round draft choice of the Indiana Pacers in 2019, inconsistent chances to play meant that Indiana viewed his skill set expendable enough to waive him in February 2023 – a potentially career-ending blow. But four days later, he signed with the Orlando Magic. Since then, those opportunities have been more plentiful.
He put together his most complete campaign in a contract year last season. In a career-high 62 appearances and 33 spot starts for the Magic – which eclipsed his total in three-plus seasons in Indiana – he averaged 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and more than a block per game.
Returning to Orlando in free agency likely meant turning down a larger role (and more money) from somewhere else. The Magic's depth at center already included Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner, who re-upped with the team this summer, meaning that Goga would likely have to be comfortable as third-string.
But Bitadze, who said he felt "indebted" to the franchise, couldn't see himself anywhere else.
"When you're not happy somewhere and you feel like nobody wants you to be there, it changes your whole life," Bitadze said at the team's media day. "Since I've been here, I just keep saying I got my smile back. My family can feel that, and it's really easy for me to be here [and be] really happy.
"This is a business," Bitadze added. "You can get paid a little bit more somewhere else, but this is like home. How much this team has done for me, I feel like I've still got to give it back."
Now, 11 games into the 2024-25 season, the Magic can't be happier that they signed the native of Georgia to a three-year deal.
Over the past four games, Bitadze again has been elevated to the first five, with Carter Jr. battling left foot plantar fasciitis. In that span, Bitadze is averaging a double-double – 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks a night. With him on the floor this season, the Magic have a +11.1 efficiency differential, which is in the 80th percentile of all players in the NBA (Cleaning the Glass). Should that mark hold, it would be a career-best.
"He's just steady," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Bitadze's 10-point, 12-rebound double-double in Sunday night's 121-94 win over the Washington Wizards. "He stays ready the entire time, doesn’t say a word. When he’s asked to do something, he goes out and does it. He’s a great rim protector, does a great job in the pick-and-roll. He’s a facilitator on offense, getting guys in position and [to] places on the floor.
"He just stays ready, and that's part of this team," Mosley added. "We always talk about the next man up, and guys are starting to step up into that role with other guys being out."
After Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Franz Wagner spoke to the difficulty of fulfilling a starting role on a moment's notice. He credited Bitadze's comfort in the role to his work and preparation. Wagner is "not surprised at all" that Bitadze is thriving with the first unit.
Bitadze, however, downplays the transition from reserve to emergency starter – not out of cockiness, but as a testament to the organization's help in allowing him to succeed in the role.
"The guys in the coaching staff make it easy," Bitadze said Sunday night. "When you're having the joy every single practice, every single day with these guys, the playing time is not that important if you understand what I mean. ... I just put the work in whenever my name is called. It's my sixth year doing that, just staying ready. If I have to start, I will start and do what's necessary for the team to get the win.
"I put the work in and it's paying off," Bitadze added. "As long as we are winning, everybody's happy."
How long Bitadze stays in the starting role could be simply a matter of how long Carter Jr. is sidelined. While Bitadze's role remains variable, his mindset never wavers. The Magic's belief in continuity is built on that consistency and why their philosophy of next man up is playing out again in the 2024-25 season.
"I think the whole situation is gonna help us down the road," Wagner said. "Everybody gets opportunity, gets playing time, and that's what you need in a long season."
