Curry's 56, Warriors' 3rd Quarter Surge Too Much for Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sometimes, you tip your cap to an all-time great.
Stephen Curry turned in a vintage performance Thursday night versus the Orlando Magic, scoring 56 points on 16-of-25 shooting, drilling 12 of his 19 threes and making all 12 of his free throws. Because of it, Golden State defeated Orlando, who at one time led by 17 points, 121-115.
Paolo Banchero did his best to duel the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen, scoring 41 points on 16-of-27 shooting himself. Franz Wagner added 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting for the Magic.
Curry's takeover, however, dropped Orlando to 29-32 this season. Golden State stayed red-hot since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, improving to 7-1 in eight games since the trade.
The Magic established themselves first. Orlando opened the contest on a 13-3 run, withstood the Warriors' first counterpunches of the evening and led by 11 after shooting 15-of-18 from the field and making four of their six threes in the first quarter.
Orlando maintained control for the second quarter, then ballooned its advantage to 17 points with two seconds left to play before the break.
But thanks to a Curry heave from three-quarters court, the Magic only led by 14 at the halftime buzzer.
Still, the Magic offense was humming – shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 7-of-14 from three through 24 minutes. Curry had 21, but Banchero was dueling him with 24 points of his own on 10-12 shooting and three triples.
That changed on the other side of halftime. Golden State started the third quarter Quinten Post (18 points) to help take away Orlando's size advantage, and he scored 10 points in three quick minutes. Then, it was time for Curry's 22-point takeover.
As that was happening, Orlando's streaking offense came to a screeching halt. It reverted to its poorer tendencies, letting the ball stagnate and having to work harder for clean looks. The shellshocked Magic turned the ball over eight times in the quarter and made only nine field goals, letting the Curry-led Warriors flip a 66-52 deficit to a 92-87 lead as the final quarter approached.
The Magic and Warriors dueled to the finish, but Orlando never overcame the third-quarter avalanche.
Collectively, the Magic shot 50.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three, marking just the second loss this year when Orlando shot at least 36 percent from distance.
Orlando missed starting guard Jalen Suggs for a 14th consecutive game because of a left quad contusion.
The Magic's seven-game homestand continues Sunday at 6 p.m. for the first of two consecutive meetings with the Toronto Raptors.
