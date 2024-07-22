Olympics: Magic's Wagners Impress in Germany's Loss to Team USA
ORLANDO — In their final exhibition game ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and center Moe Wagner suffered a narrow defeat Monday to Team USA, 92-88 at the O2 Arena in London.
Franz did it all for Germany, scoring 18 points in 29 minutes. The 6-foot-10 forward also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Moe provided a spark off of the bench, scoring 12 points with seven rebounds in 10 minutes played.
Team USA got a stellar showing from LeBron James, who had 20 points with six rebounds and four assists. He also made several big shots in the fourth quarter, including a layup that gave Team USA a six-point lead with 45 seconds left in the game.
Germany shares a group with France, Japan and Brazil in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Germany, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIBA, begins Olympic play on Sunday against Japan at 7:30 a.m. Germany also faces Brazil on July 30 at 3 p.m. ET and France on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.
