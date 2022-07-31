Terrence Ross Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Interested?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have some decisions to make about their roster, and one comes when deciding the future of Terrence Ross.

In a recent episode of The T. Ross Podcast, Ross shared his hype about the team.

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said.

However, Ross also is a three-point shooting asset that contending teams may covet.

Bleacher Report wrote about the idea of the Boston Celtics acquiring Ross in exchange for a pair of 2023 second-round picks.

Short of selling draft picks (they're already out their 2023 first-rounder), the Celtics can't make a major swap without really feeling it. Their rotation appears locked and is absolutely loaded—quite possibly the best in the basketball—and any significant deal would disrupt it. Boston does have a sizable trade exception left over from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade that it could use to add a supporting piece. Why not Ross? Before Orlando leaned in to a top-to-bottom rebuild and dismantled the roster around him, he was a walking bucket who could catch fire from three and rock the rim in transition. Surround him with the type of talent on the Shamrocks, and he could feast on catch-and-shoot chances and timely cuts.

Ross has been strong in his Orlando tenure, but put up career-worst shooting numbers in his sixth season with the Magic. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games.

With the team looking to give minutes to younger players, it might be time to start considering offers for Ross.