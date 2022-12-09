Raptors vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (6-20) hopes to keep the good vibes rolling and start a win streak when the Toronto Raptors (13-12) visit Amway Center on Friday.

Just a week ago, the two teams met in Toronto and the Raptors built a huge lead to cruise to victory. However, now the teams are in Orlando, where the Magic play much better basketball.

The teams are meeting for a two-game series in central Florida. The first game is tonight, while the second game comes Sunday evening. The Magic would love to get a sweep, but that all starts with winning tonight.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Raptors vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Raptors vs. Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Toronto Raptors

Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)

Otto Porter Jr. (OUT - toe)

Juancho Hernangomez (OUT - ankle)

Raptors vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Paolo Banchero

PF Bol Bol

C Moe Wagner

Toronto Raptors

PG Fred VanVleet

SG OG Anunoby

SF Scottie Barnes

PF Pascal Siakam

C Christian Koloko

