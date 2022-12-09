Raptors vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (6-20) hopes to keep the good vibes rolling and start a win streak when the Toronto Raptors (13-12) visit Amway Center on Friday.
Just a week ago, the two teams met in Toronto and the Raptors built a huge lead to cruise to victory. However, now the teams are in Orlando, where the Magic play much better basketball.
The teams are meeting for a two-game series in central Florida. The first game is tonight, while the second game comes Sunday evening. The Magic would love to get a sweep, but that all starts with winning tonight.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Raptors vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Raptors vs. Magic Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
Toronto Raptors
- Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)
- Otto Porter Jr. (OUT - toe)
- Juancho Hernangomez (OUT - ankle)
Raptors vs. Magic Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Paolo Banchero
- PF Bol Bol
- C Moe Wagner
Toronto Raptors
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG OG Anunoby
- SF Scottie Barnes
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Christian Koloko
