Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (7-20) seeks its first three-game win streak of the season Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors (13-13) want revenge.

The two teams met less than 48 hours ago, and the Magic upset the Raptors, winning consecutive contests for just the second time this season.

Both teams have made adjustments from Friday night's game, and Sunday will see the execution of the new game plans.

"There's growth in wins and there's growth in losses," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That loss we had up there, we learned from it, we grew from it, we took the things that we needed to do in order to come out and get this one. We have this team again Sunday, so there's going to be adjustments that need to be made."

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Raptors vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Sunday, Dec. 11 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Raptors vs. Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Toronto Raptors

Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)

Otto Porter Jr. (OUT - toe)

Juancho Hernangomez (OUT - ankle)

Raptors vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Paolo Banchero

PF Bol Bol

C Moe Wagner

Toronto Raptors

PG Fred VanVleet

SG OG Anunoby

SF Scottie Barnes

PF Pascal Siakam

C Christian Koloko

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.