Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (7-20) seeks its first three-game win streak of the season Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors (13-13) want revenge.
The two teams met less than 48 hours ago, and the Magic upset the Raptors, winning consecutive contests for just the second time this season.
Both teams have made adjustments from Friday night's game, and Sunday will see the execution of the new game plans.
"There's growth in wins and there's growth in losses," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That loss we had up there, we learned from it, we grew from it, we took the things that we needed to do in order to come out and get this one. We have this team again Sunday, so there's going to be adjustments that need to be made."
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Raptors vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 11
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Raptors vs. Magic Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
Toronto Raptors
- Precious Achiuwa (OUT - ankle)
- Otto Porter Jr. (OUT - toe)
- Juancho Hernangomez (OUT - ankle)
Raptors vs. Magic Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Paolo Banchero
- PF Bol Bol
- C Moe Wagner
Toronto Raptors
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG OG Anunoby
- SF Scottie Barnes
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Christian Koloko
