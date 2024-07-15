The Magic Insider

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Orlando Magic used a big fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans and remain unbeaten in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers small guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) in the fourth quarter at KIA Center.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half Sunday to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 91-86 in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Tristan da Silva, the Magic's first-round draft pick, scored a team-high 23 points, including a putback with 41 seconds left to play to give Orlando a seven-point lead. da Silva shot 8-of-13 from the field and made half of his six 3-point attempts.

Jay Huff and Xavier Moon were instrumental in the second-half turnaround, scoring seven points apiece. Huff finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Moon led the Magic's bench with 10 points.

Jett Howard, the 2023 first-round pick who spent most of last season in G League, had a second strong game, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Anthony Black had his struggles, scoring five points, but he made a couple of clutch baskets in the fourth quarter and led Orlando with six assists.

The Magic next play face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.

