Tristan da Silva Scores 23, Magic Rally to Beat Pelicans
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half Sunday to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 91-86 in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Tristan da Silva, the Magic's first-round draft pick, scored a team-high 23 points, including a putback with 41 seconds left to play to give Orlando a seven-point lead. da Silva shot 8-of-13 from the field and made half of his six 3-point attempts.
Jay Huff and Xavier Moon were instrumental in the second-half turnaround, scoring seven points apiece. Huff finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Moon led the Magic's bench with 10 points.
Jett Howard, the 2023 first-round pick who spent most of last season in G League, had a second strong game, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Anthony Black had his struggles, scoring five points, but he made a couple of clutch baskets in the fourth quarter and led Orlando with six assists.
The Magic next play face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.
