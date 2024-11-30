Magic Keep Rolling, Cruise to 3-0 in NBA Cup Play with Rout of Nets
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic's recent run has seen plenty of variety in how they arrive at victories.
There have been close finishes and games that were over after three quarters, and low-scoring grinders as well as high-level shotmaking.
In Friday night's NBA Cup Group Play game, the Magic offense overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets 123-100 in the Barclays Center.
The Magic have won 11 of 12 games — nine of those victories by double digits — and improved their record to 14-7.
The Magic also improved to 3-0 in the NBA Cup, with a 60-point scoring differential. Tuesday night's meeting with the Knicks in Madison Square Garden – on national TV – is for the East Group A crown.
Franz Wagner's 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists led Orlando.
Veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had another impressive outing offensively, scoring 19 points while making seven of eight shots (including four threes).
As a team, the Magic made 18 total threes, tying their season high in the opening-night win at Miami.
Orlando scored 34 points off of 20 Brooklyn turnovers and won the battle for points in the paint, 48-42.
Up Next
The Magic and Nets meet again Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, continuing Orlando's five-game road trip in the Northeast. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m ET.
