WATCH: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Steals and Slams to Cap 18-3 Magic Run vs. Brooklyn
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are hosting the Brooklyn Nets Friday inside the Kia Center for the Magic's home opener of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
During the second quarter, Magic offseason signee and two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope intercepted a Brooklyn pass and took it the other way for slam dunk in transition.
The play was the highlight of an 18-3 run for the Magic during the first half of Friday night's contest.
Caldwell-Pope has eight points, two blocks, an assist and a rebound so far in the game. The Magic lead 49-46 at the half.
To find the information needed for how to watch the rest of the Magic's contest with Brooklyn, click here.
